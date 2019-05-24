Funds News
May 24, 2019 / 8:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: On the defensive

2 Min Read

    ** S&P 500 drops for 3rd straight week as trade
tensions, global growth worries mount. SPX loses 1.2%
    ** Indeed, SPX levels bear watching, especially
in contested territory
    ** And timid Nasdaq troops preceded a general
retreat. This with a tech war brewing
    ** That said, Dow Industrials show some fight

    ** Most sectors take fire: Energy, tech and consumer
discretionary retreat most, while defensive plays stand ground
    ** Energy slumps 3.4%. Group falters as crude prices
hit 6-mth low
    ** Tech slides 2.8%. Qualcomm sheds 19%
after judge rules chipmaker's practices violate antitrust law
. Other chip stocks hit on rising fears of
tech-focused China-U.S. dispute. Chip
index dives >6% 
    ** Consumer Discretionary falls 2.2%. Kohl's
 tumbles 20% after disappointing same-store-sales
 and analyst sees risk to fiscal second half
. Foot Locker trips 20%, hits 1-yr low Fri on
Q1 miss Conversely, Target is week's best
SPX stock up 15% as investments in same-day deliveries, store
revamps drive strong results
    ** Financials slip 0.2%. Banks drop as bond yields
tumble amid heightened trade war fears
    ** Real Estate up 0.3%. Sector overtakes tech as
best performer so far this year
    ** Utilities advance 1.7%. Utilities Select Sector
SPDR Fund powers ahead
    ** Meanwhile, individual investor bulls pull the
disappearing act
    ** SPX sector performance YTD through Thurs:
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below