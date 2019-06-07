BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Pivot

** S&P 500 snaps 4-week losing streak, surges 4.4%. Wall Street rallies Fri on rate cut hopes, trade optimism ** Fed Chair Powell remarks Tues that Fed will act "as appropriate" in face of trade war, other risks; pivot seemingly opens door to possible interest rate cuts ** Indeed, the SPX finds a floor, then builds on its bounce ** This as the DJI turns in its best week of the year , ends longest weekly losing streak since 2011 ** And strength averts a 5-week FANG fumble ** Every sector advances: Materials and tech soar, while communication services lags; tech/growth tries to end its setback vs financials/value ** Materials leap 9.1%. DuPont de Nemours Inc gains 14% after board approves $2 bln stock buyback, and analyst says co one of the best opportunities in chemicals sector ** Tech jumps 6%. Chip stocks rebound as investors breathe life into battered tech shares. Advanced Micro Devices up 18% as analyst moves off "sell" rating and co partners with Samsung for development of mobile graphics. Chip index up >6% ** Consumer Staples rise 5.2%. Best SPX performer Campbell Soup heats up 19% on beat-and-raise qtr ** Industrials gain 5.1%. Best sector performer American Airlines ascends 14%. Airlines take flight as NYMEX Crude Futures flirt with $50/bbl. Airline index lifts >5% ** Communication Services up 0.9%. Though regulatory concerns drag Alphabet and Facebook lower ** Meanwhile, bears more brazen, bulls less brave ** SPX sector performance YTD through Thurs: