** S&P 500 gains 2.5 pct, fueled by U.S.-China trade optimism. President Trump on Fri said the U.S. is closer than ever before to having a "real" trade deal with Beijing ** This as the DJI picked itself off the mat, moved higher, while the SPX reclaimed its 200-DMA ** Indeed, a little junk food can be a good thing ** Though different time frames can present a different picture. That said, the market's hot, maybe too hot ** Nearly every sector rises: Energy and industrials lead, while just utilities inch lower ** Energy surges 4.8 pct. Oil prices hit 2019 highs on tightening supplies, while progressing trade talks strengthen demand sentiment ** Financials jumps 2.9 pct. Sector leaps on Fri after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc discloses boosted stakes in some big banks, and as treasury yields lift ** Consumer Disc up 2.6 pct. Hilton jumps 11 pct on better-than-feared forecast. But worst SPX stock Newell Brands slumps 17 pct as Toys 'R' Us liquidation, strong dollar weigh on forecast. Amazon.com scraps its plans for a New York headquarters ** Tech adds 2.4 pct. Cisco gears up on newer applications and security businesses. Chip stocks rally on trade deal hopes, and on bets the end of an industry downturn may be in sight. Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advances 3.7 pct to highest level since Oct ** Consumer Staples up 1.1 pct. Cosmetics maker Coty among best SPX performers, soars 18 pct as top shareholder moves to raise stake. Though Coca-Cola loses fizz on disappointing forecast ** Meanwhile, watch the stock buyback drama in Washington D.C., as any real regulation on the issue is negative for stocks, according to Nicholas Colas, co-founder at DataTrek Research ** SPX sector performance YTD through Thurs: