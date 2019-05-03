Bonds News
BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Saddle up

    ** S&P 500 edges up 0.2% on the week. Strong jobs
report spurs broad-based rally on Fri
    ** Indeed, even though the SPX has finally set a new record
intraday high, a longer-term divergence remains a risk
  
    ** And an overheated Nasdaq may lead to exhaustion
. This as its generals charge forth, while the
troops have been less brazen
    ** That said, the DJI is closing in on its highs

    ** Most sectors rise: Healthcare and financials lead the
pack, while communication services and energy bring up the rear
    ** Financials up 1.2%. Insurer MetLife best
in group, advances ~6% as strong underwriting, volumes buoy
profit
    ** Industrials up 1.1%. Ingersoll-Rand
gallops to record high on spin off of industrial business to
merge it with Gardner Denver. But
engineering and construction co Flour Corp comes up
lame, sinks 26% on surprise loss, management change
    ** Tech up 0.3%. Apple's upbeat forecast
pushes its market value back toward $1 trln
    ** Consumer Discretionary slips 0.3%. Though
Amazon.com rebounds on Fri after Warren Buffet says
Berkshire Hathaway bought internet giant's shares for
the first time
    ** Communication Services fall 1.8%. Alphabet
 dives ~7% as YouTube changes, competition hurt revenue

    ** Energy trips 3.3%. Crude prices slump on surging
inventories
    ** Meanwhile, on the new issue front, vegan burger maker
Beyond Meat's IPO on fire and
Tesla gains on record-setting $2.7 bln capital raise

    ** SPX sector performance YTD through Thurs:
