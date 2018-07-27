BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Shaky leadership

** S&P 500 gains for a 4th straight week, though as tech tumbles, ends up just 0.6 pct ** At first SPX lined up for the leap, but in the end, simply minds the gap ** And as tech takes it on the chin, Nasdaq indices bear the brunt ** Indeed, a Nasdaq internal measure has been less than peppy ** Though like SPX, DJI shows its holding 4 of a kind as well ** Majority of sectors advance; energy, industrials, financials and materials show resolve, while tech wilts ** Energy surges 2.3 pct. Chevron and Exxon close up for the week after qtrly results. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund compression can lead to range blowout ** Financials up 2.1 pct. Bank stocks rally as benchmark 10-yr Treasury yield nears 3 pct. S&P Banks Index gains 3.4 pct ** Healthcare up 1.4 pct. Best sector performer HCA Healthcare up ~15 pct after raised profit forecast ** Consumer Discretionary down 0.5 pct. Amazon.com's bumper earnings lift it to record high . This as analyst targets value stock at $1 trln . Though Mohawk Industries biggest group loser down ~18 pct after earnings miss, weak forecast ** Tech sinks 1.2 pct. Facebook suffers biggest ever market cap loss for single stock and Twitter tanks on drop in monthly users. Social Media ETF not liking the 1-2 punch, slides nearly 6 pct. PC business remains point of concern for Intel, though traffic cost improvement bolstered Alphabet. Tech ETF tires as tags resistance ** SPX sector YTD performance through Thurs: reut.rs/2mLWJGh ** Meanwhile, tech's sudden stumble may short-circuit growth's dominance over value