FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
April 20, 2018 / 8:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Sweet and sour

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** S&P 500 up second straight week, but ekes out just 0.5 pct gain with focus on qtrly reports and interest rates

** That said, E-Mini S&P Futures still trapped in no man’s land, while SPX coil tightens

** Nasdaq indices try to shake off Apple sour turn, chip stock weakness; Dow Futures and DJI try to do same with IBM , though gains hard to hold

** Majority of sectors lift: Energy, industrials chug higher, while consumer staples shunned

** Energy up 2.6 pct. Oil prices hit late-2014 high, recover from Trump tweet criticizing OPEC

** Industrials up 2.1 pct. General Electric surges Fri after better-than-feared report. CSX rides to record high after strong Q1. Dow Transports up 2 pct

** Consumer discretionary up 1.7 pct. Amazon.com Prime numbers wow Street and Netflix streams to record high on original programming blitz

** Financials up 1.6 pct. Big banks advance as climbing yields end two weeks of curve flattening . Financials ETF finds lines on the charts, digs in, rallies 1.5 pct

** Tech slips 0.2 pct. IBM a drag as Q1 margins miss estimates. Apple slumps on signs of weak iPhone demand, adds to angst from Taiwan Semiconductor’s warning of softer smartphone sales . Indeed, Apple shares may succumb to gravity . And splintered Chips may no longer be solid play . SOX drops 4.4 pct

** Consumer staples plunge 4.4 pct. Worst S&P performer Philip Morris down 17 pct as weak report smokes shares. Procter & Gamble sags on disappointing results, outlook

** SPX sector performance over past 12 mths: reut.rs/2HgE0LG

** Meanwhile, S&P earnings expectations sweeten, now seen at 20 pct for Q1

** Though U.S. ban on American component sales to China telecom equipment maker ZTE sparks selloff in optical space

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.