BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Sweet Apple, sour grapes

** Along with Apple's tasty price action, S&P 500 gains 0.8 pct, rises for a 5th straight week. At the same time, however, the market is ripe for disappointment amid simmering trade tensions ** Indeed, AAPL tops $1 trln valuation, but will it be enough to sweeten a souring Nasdaq breadth measure ** This as the DJI also gains for a 5th week, while bulls and bears wrestle on the SPX charts ** Small caps try to bulk up again, but stock correlations may struggle to fall much further ** In the end, most sectors finish up; defensives prove delicious, while energy and industrials, a bit rotten. Value's attempt to perk up vs growth proving short-lived ** Healthcare gains 2.1 pct. Group hits 6-month high. Pfizer provides big boost on earnings , and Illumina hits record high on its profit beat ** Staples rally 1.8 pct. Sector digs out of the doldrums as packaged food makers rise on Kraft Heinz's Q2 beat. And despite reporting disappointing qtrly sales, Procter & Gamble rallies ~2 pct ** Tech up 1.2 pct. AAPL advances ~9 pct as qtrly results far surpassed Wall St targets. Action helps NYSE Fang+TM Index show its teeth again ** Cons disc up 0.2 pct. Best SPX stock Dish Networks rallies ~13 pct on its beats. Though Wynn Resorts, MGM results keep pressure on casino stocks ** Financials lose 0.1 pct. Fed keeps rates on hold , and then with soft job growth, U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield can't hold 3 pct. Nevertheless, S&P Banks Index gains 0.9 pct ** Industrials fall 0.2 pct. At first group jumps on Caterpillar results, hopes for U.S./China trade talks. But then another salvo sinks the sector. Boeing down >3 pct ** Energy loses 1.8 pct. Oil stocks fall on supply rise, trade war concerns. Noble Energy off ~7 pct ** SPX sector YTD performance through Thurs: reut.rs/2M0KsMt ** Meanwhile, Tesla surges >17 pct, its best rise in >5 years, as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology