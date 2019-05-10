Funds News
BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Trade barbs

    ** S&P 500 falters 2.2% as U.S.-China trade tensions
escalate
    ** Indeed, an evil twin may have struck,
leading to trench warfare on the charts
    ** This as the DJI found itself dragged back into its
channel
    ** Every sector falls: Tech, industrials and materials
clipped most, while even defensive plays decline
    ** Tech slumps 3.6%. Symantec drops 18%
as CEO's shocking departure seen denting turnaround plan
. Intel loses 11% on gloomy
outlook. Chip index plunges ~6%
    ** Industrials fall 2.8%. Lingering trade war
weighs on shares of Deere and Caterpillar

    ** Consumer Discretionary declines 2.5%. Wynn
Resorts retreats 12% after its qtrly results pressured
by weak demand in Macau 
    ** Healthcare down 1.5%. Mylan biggest SPX
loser sags 21% after drugmaker fails to provide clarity on
strategic options
    ** Energy dips 0.6%. Occidental Petroleum
slides to 10-yr low after Chevron abandons takeover
fight for Anadarko
    ** Meanwhile, Uber Technologies hits a pothole in
ride-hailing firm's long-awaited debut
    ** SPX sector performance YTD through Thurs:
