BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Trade is the headwind

** S&P 500 ends week essentially flat as economic growth concerns and trade worries linger ** Indeed, the SPX is still just south of another battle line ** This as the DJI goes toe-to-toe with support , while the NYSE Composite has dissipating energy ** That said, "China" is still the key trading floor buzzword ** In the end, majority of sectors fall: Energy, materials and financials slide, while tech and defensive plays lift ** Energy slumps 3.3 pct. Biggest SPX loser Anadarko drops 14 pct after Q4 profit miss, while global trade tensions and strong dollar pressure sector ** Financials down 1.5 pct. SunTrust and BB&T rise after they announce largest merger (~$28 bln) since the financial crisis, buoys regional banks. However, fall in U.S. Treasury yields on trade woes weighs on group ** Communication Services dip 0.3 pct. Twitter tumbles on forecasts for weaker revenue, higher costs . Video-game makers get hit as both Take-Two and Electronic Arts disappoint ** Consumer Disc slips 0.3 pct. Though best SPX performer Mattel jumps 25 pct as Barbie makeover lifts sales ** Tech up 1.8 pct. Microchip calls the bottom on recent industry downturn, powers up chip stocks . But chips pare gains as China fears return ** Meanwhile, analysts see Q1 earnings declining from year earlier, but investors persevere, show confidence. This as U.S. fund managers brace for consumer slowdown ** SPX sector performance YTD through Thurs: