BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Trade is the headwind

    ** S&P 500 ends week essentially flat as economic
growth concerns and trade worries linger
    ** Indeed, the SPX is still just south of another battle
line
    ** This as the DJI goes toe-to-toe with support
, while the NYSE Composite has
dissipating energy
    ** That said, "China" is still the key trading floor
buzzword
    ** In the end, majority of sectors fall: Energy, materials
and financials slide, while tech and defensive plays lift
    ** Energy slumps 3.3 pct. Biggest SPX loser Anadarko
 drops 14 pct after Q4 profit miss, while
global trade tensions and strong dollar pressure sector

    ** Financials down 1.5 pct. SunTrust and
BB&T rise after they announce largest merger (~$28 bln)
since the financial crisis, buoys regional banks.
However, fall in U.S. Treasury yields on
trade woes weighs on group
    ** Communication Services dip 0.3 pct. Twitter
 tumbles on forecasts for weaker revenue, higher costs
. Video-game makers get hit as both Take-Two
 and Electronic Arts disappoint
    ** Consumer Disc slips 0.3 pct. Though best SPX
performer Mattel jumps 25 pct as Barbie makeover lifts
sales
    ** Tech up 1.8 pct. Microchip calls the
bottom on recent industry downturn, powers up chip stocks
. But chips pare gains as China fears return

    ** Meanwhile, analysts see Q1 earnings declining from year
earlier, but investors persevere, show
confidence. This as U.S. fund managers brace for
consumer slowdown
    ** SPX sector performance YTD through Thurs:
