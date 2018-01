** Medical device and software maker’s shares fall as much as 4 pct to $107.01; biggest intraday pct drop since Oct. 26

** Stock posts 3rd-biggest drag to the S&P 500 healthcare sector index

** Co now sees FY18 adj. EPS of $4.05-$4.17 from cont ops; below est of $4.30 (bit.ly/2CVcUrp)

** Sees FY18 revenue growth of 3-5 pct

** Company’s stock had risen nearly 40 pct in 2017 (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)