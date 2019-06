** Shares of biotech firm Venn Life Sciences rise 107.5% to 5.5 pence

** Co says it expects an increase in revenues in the coming months after posting 19.6% drop in revenue and wider core loss of 1.43 mln euros ($1.62 mln) in 2018

** “Post the year end, the company has experienced a continuation of prior year trends with low utilisation resulting in revenue and EBITDA being behind management forecasts for the year to date,” co says in a statement

** Stock up 226% YTD