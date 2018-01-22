FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 1:20 PM / in an hour

BUZZ-Vical: Falls as herpes vaccine fails late-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Drugmaker’s shares fall 27.81 pct to $1.35 - top pct loser among Nasdaq-listed stocks premarket

** Tokyo-listed Astellas Pharma and Vical said its herpes vaccine, ASP0113, did not meet the main and secondary goals in a late-stage study

** Companies said the vaccine did not demonstrate a significant improvement in overall survival of patients under the trial program

** ASP0113, a vaccine to prevent herpes reactivation in stem cell transplant recipients, has “orphan” drug status in the United States and Europe

** Brokerage H.C. Wainwright cuts PT to $5 from $6; median PT is $5.10 - TR data

** Up to Friday’s close, stock had fallen 15.4 pct in the past twelve months (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

