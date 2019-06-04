Hot Stocks
June 4, 2019 / 7:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BUZZ-VP Plc: Investors laud Brandon Hire acquisition

1 Min Read

** Equipment rental company’s shares up 6.7% pct at 790 pence - on track for best day in over 9 years

** “Particularly pleased with the quality of the Brandon Hire integration” - CEO

** Co acquired Brandon Hire in 2017, now trades as Brandon Hire Station

** Co says combined business has traded in line with expectations, sees “significant benefits” for the group and shareholders

** Brandon acquisition was a masterstroke - Equity Development analyst

** Still more confident of Brandon synergies than consensus- Peel Hunt

** Co posts 15% rise in FY profit before tax, amortisation and exceptional items and revenue growth of 26%

** Net debt down to 168.1 mln pounds from 179.2 mln pounds a year ago (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below