BUZZ-VP Plc: Investors laud Brandon Hire acquisition

** Equipment rental company’s shares up 6.7% pct at 790 pence - on track for best day in over 9 years

** “Particularly pleased with the quality of the Brandon Hire integration” - CEO

** Co acquired Brandon Hire in 2017, now trades as Brandon Hire Station

** Co says combined business has traded in line with expectations, sees “significant benefits” for the group and shareholders

** Brandon acquisition was a masterstroke - Equity Development analyst

** Still more confident of Brandon synergies than consensus- Peel Hunt

** Co posts 15% rise in FY profit before tax, amortisation and exceptional items and revenue growth of 26%

** Net debt down to 168.1 mln pounds from 179.2 mln pounds a year ago (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)