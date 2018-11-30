Hot Stocks
November 30, 2018

BUZZ-Yext Inc: Shares drop 8.9 pct on disappointing Q3 profit

** Shares of cloud-based business information management software maker down ~8.9 pct at $16.59 premarket

** Co’s Q3 loss widened by 45 pct to $24.8 mln from $17.1 mln, but adj. EPS of 12 cents was in line with analysts’ estimates

** Revenue rose 32.5 pct to $58.7 mln from $44.3 mln to beat analysts’ average estimate of $58.3 mln

** 5 of 8 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 3 “hold”; their median PT is $25.50

** Up to Thursday’s close, stock had risen ~51 pct this year (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru)

