Chinese electric car maker BYD opens first plant in Canada

June 25 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Co Ltd said on Tuesday it had opened its first plant in Canada to assemble buses for the Toronto Transit Commission, a public transport agency.

The Warren Buffett-backed company said the 45,000-square-foot facility is based in Ontario.

Last year, Reuters reported here that the company had put plans to open its first Canadian electric truck plant on hold but could revive the project when the electric vehicle maker sees a business case. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)