April 3, 2018 / 8:26 AM / in a day

UPDATE 1-Byggmax says sales hit by long, hard winter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, share)

April 3 (Reuters) - Swedish building materials retailer Byggmax Group warned on Tuesday that an unseasonally long winter in its Nordic home market had hit sales in the first quarter, sending its shares down almost 7 percent.

* Says long winter delays season start, impacts Byggmax Group’s sales negatively in the first quarter

* Says ‍Byggmax Group’s sales for Q1 decreased about -15 pct​

* Says historically, a late season start has not necessarily implied a poor sales development for full year

* Says sales for the Byggmax segment decreased about 12 pct, and sales for Skånska Byggvaror decreased about 36 pct

* Byggmax CEO Mattias Ankarberg says in statement: “we have a seasonal business that is focused on outdoor projects and the outdoor season has started later than in over a decade.”

* Ankarberg says has seen “good sales development in indoor categories, suggesting consumer interest for home improvement projects remains high”

* Q1 is Byggmax’ seasonally slowest quarter in terms of sales

* Byggmax shares fall 6.6 pct at 0821 GMT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
