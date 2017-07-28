UPDATE 1-Santander Polish bank's profit beats forecasts

(Adds more details, background and analyst's comment)

WARSAW, July 28 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK reported a 10 percent year-on-year fall in second-quarter net profit on Friday, but beat analyst expectations thanks to sharply falling provisions for bad loans and solid core revenues.

The No.3 Polish bank by assets, a unit of Spain's Banco Santander , said its net profit fell to 651 million zlotys ($179 million), above analysts' expectations of 581 million.

The bank, which generated a large one-off gain a year ago on the sale of its Visa Europe shares, said accelerated economic growth had helped it to improve all major lines and cut provisions for bad loans.

BZ WBK's net interest income rose to above 1.3 billion zloty in the period, while analysts had expected 1.29 billion, and provisions for bad loans fell by 41 percent to 100 million zloty, much sharper than expected.

"Better than expected results are an effect of lowered risk costs and lower tax the bank paid. Core revenues are also solid. I would expect a slight price rise today," Kamil Stolarski, analyst at Haitong said.

Since the beginning of the year, BZ WBK shares have risen by 11 percent, underperforming the broader banking index. ($1 = 3.6315 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Alexander Smith)