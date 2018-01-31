Santander's Polish unit Q4 net rises 19 pct y/y, above forecasts

WARSAW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK reported a 19 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, underpinned by improvements in its core segments’ results on the back of an accelerating economy.

The third-largest Polish bank by assets, a unit of Spain’s Banco Santander , said its net profit rose to 549 million zlotys ($164.38 million), while analysts had expected the bottom line to come in at 537 million zlotys.