WARSAW, April 24 (Reuters) - Poland’s Bank Zachodni WBK reported on Tuesday a 3 percent fall in first quarter net profit, as higher payment for a bank resolution fund weighed on performance.

Poland’s third largest bank by assets and a unit of Spain’s Banco Santander said its net profit fell to 439 million zloty ($127.63 million), broadly in line with analysts’ expectations of 432 million zloty. ($1 = 3.4397 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)