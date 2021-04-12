Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

C4X Discovery signs licensing deal with Sanofi worth up to $492 mln

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Drug developer C4X Discovery said on Monday it has signed an exclusive licensing deal worth up to 414 million euros ($492.12 million) with French drugmaker Sanofi to develop an oral therapy for treatment of inflammatory diseases.

A unit of the London-listed company will get an upfront payment of 7 million euros and receive up to a further 407 million euros for potential development, regulatory and commercialisation milestones. ($1 = 0.8413 euros) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up