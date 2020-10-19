C&A's controlling shareholder considers selling Brazil unit, newspaper says

SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brenninkmeijer family is considering selling its stake in the Brazilian unit of Dutch fast fashion retailer C&A, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday.
The move comes as part of C&A’s efforts to concentrate its operations in Europe, the report said.
C&A listed its Brazilian unit on the country’s stock exchange last year but still holds a roughly 65% stake.
Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Edmund Blair
