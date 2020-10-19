UPDATE 2-Retailer C&A's controlling shareholder denies sale of Brazil unit

(Adds C&A securities filing)

SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The parent company of Dutch fast fashion retailer C&A on Monday denied a report that it was seeking to sell its controlling stake in the brand’s Brazilian unit, according to a securities filing.

Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday that the Brenninkmeijer family, which controls C&A via COFRA Holding, is considering selling its stake in the retailer’s Brazilian subsidiary.

“COFRA confirms that no process is currently underway with regards to C&A Modas S.A. and COFRA remains supportive of the business and its performance,” C&A Modas said in a securities filing.

Shares in the subsidiary C&A Modas were up more than 10% in morning trading, before paring gains to close up more than 7% at 13.37 reais each, following the report.

A possible sale of the Brazilian unit comes as part of C&A’s efforts to concentrate its operations in Europe, the report said.

C&A listed its Brazilian unit on the country’s stock exchange last year but still holds a roughly 65% stake. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Edmund Blair and Chizu Nomiyama)