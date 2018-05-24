FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 24, 2018 / 2:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Austrian property group CA Immo will not offer shares to Starwood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo has decided not to take up a partial offer from the U.S. property investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the company said on Thursday.

The offer from Starwood for a 26 percent stake in CA Immo and for about 5 percent in rival Immofinanz, which was launched in April, has an acceptance period expiring on May 30.

Neither CA Immo treasury shares nor any Immofinanz shares held by CA Immo will be tendered, CA Immo said, adding it holds about 6 percent of its own shares and about 5 percent in Immofinanz.

CA Immo did not give any recommendation on the offer overall. Immofinanz has dismissed Starwood’s bid for a stake as too low. (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.