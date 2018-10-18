FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 3:58 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Austria's CA Immo to stay on growth path -CEO

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Commercial property group CA Immo is on track to meet its full-year target and expects to remain on a growth path next year, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Funds from operations (FFO I), a measure of recurring free cash flow and the company’s key indicator for operational strength, could reach more than 125 million euros ($143.7 million) next year, Andreas Quint said at an investor fair in Vienna.

Quint said he still expects full-year recurring earnings (FFO I) of at least 115 million euros. ($1 = 0.8699 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by David Goodman)

