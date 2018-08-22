FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 3:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CA Immo sticks with guidance after H1 income rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Austrian commercial property group CA Immo posted a 13 percent increase in first-half core income thanks to high occupancy rates and an increased rental income.

Funds from operations (FFO 1), a measure of recurring free cash flow, came in at 63.2 million euros ($72.28 million), the group said.

CA Immo, which mainly invests in offices in Austria, Germany and central and eastern Europe, confirmed its full-year forecast of recurring earnings (FFO I) of at least 115 million euros. ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
