CA Immo sticks with guidance after H1 income rise

VIENNA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Austrian commercial property group CA Immo posted a 13 percent increase in first-half core income thanks to high occupancy rates and an increased rental income.

Funds from operations (FFO 1), a measure of recurring free cash flow, came in at 63.2 million euros ($72.28 million), the group said.

CA Immo, which mainly invests in offices in Austria, Germany and central and eastern Europe, confirmed its full-year forecast of recurring earnings (FFO I) of at least 115 million euros. ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)