July 11, 2018 / 8:23 PM / in 19 hours

REFILE-Chipmaker Broadcom nears deal to buy software company CA-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of company in first paragraph to Broadcom Inc, instead of Broadcom Ltd)

July 11 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc is nearing a deal to acquire business software company CA Inc for $44.50 per share, as it seeks to diversify its technology offerings beyond chips, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The deal is expected to be announced later on Wednesday, the sources said, asking not to be identified ahead of an official announcement. Broadcom and CA did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the deal. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

