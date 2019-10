SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - C&A Modas SA, the Brazilian unit of Dutch fast-fashion retailer C&A, priced its shares in an initial public offering (IPO) at 16.5 reais ($4.08), according to two sources.

The pricing was at the very bottom of the expected range. C&A and its bankers had set a range between 16.5 and 20 reais.