Canadian National posts near 4% fall in profit

April 26 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway on Monday reported a 3.6% fall in quarterly profit, hit by lower automotive shipments.

Net income at Canada’s largest railroad operator rose to C$974 million ($785.67 million), or C$1.37 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$1.01 billion, or C$1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to C$3.54 billion from C$3.55 billion a year earlier.