October 10, 2018 / 4:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Broadcom says DoD memo asking for CA Technologies deal review is fake

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom Inc said on Wednesday a forged memo purportedly signed by the U.S. Department of Defense on the need for a review of its $19-billion acquisition of software company CA Technologies had been circulated among lawmakers.

“We have been informed by DoD officials that this memo is in fact a forged document,” Broadcom said in a statement.

“Broadcom and CA Technologies are both American companies, and there is no basis in fact or law for CFIUS review of our pending transaction.” (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

