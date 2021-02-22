Spain's Cabify links up with car-sharing service WiBLE

MADRID, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spanish ride hailing app Cabify has struck a deal to offer car-sharing service WiBLE on its platform, adding another transport option as people seek more choice in how they travel.

WiBLE’s Madrid-based fleet of hybrid cars will become available to all Cabify users for per-minute rental next week, although it is already an option for some users, Cabify said in a statement.

The deal is the first major collaboration between a car-sharing company and a ride-hailing app, Cabify said.

Cabify already hosts electric scooter and motorbike app MOVO, bike subscription service Bive and parcel delivery services on its platform, alongside its core offering of taxis.

“The agreement will allow us to be present in a market-leading phone application by offering its users autonomous mobility alternatives, which are also responsible and efficient,” WiBLE CEO Carlos Blanco said in a statement.

Cabify, which competes with the likes of Uber in ride-hailing and Glovo in parcels, said it hoped the partnership would help reduce the use of private cars and free up urban space.

Mobility apps see an opportunity to change travel habits for good as remote working and stay-at-home orders in the COVID-19 pandemic trigger a plunge in urban commuting. (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette. Editing by Andrei Khalip and Mark Potter)