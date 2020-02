Feb 4 (Reuters) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp said on Tuesday it expects fourth-quarter natural gas production to be higher than its forecast.

The company now expects production to be about 2,457 million cubic feet equivalent (Mmcfe) per day in the quarter, higher than its previous guidance of 2,375 to 2,425 Mmcfe per day. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)