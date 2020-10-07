Gas producer Cabot cuts full-year production outlook

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Natural gas producer Cabot Oil & Gas Corp on Wednesday cut its full-year production outlook and said it would continue to evaluate options including temporarily forgoing production as gas prices remain weak.

Cabot now expects full-year production of 2.33 billion cubic feet per day (bcfpd) to 2.34 bcfpd, lower than its previous estimate of 2.35 bcfpd to 2.38 bcfpd. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)