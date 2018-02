Feb 23 (Reuters) - Cabot Oil and Gas Corp on Friday reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss, helped by a $242.9 million benefit related to the U.S. tax law reforms.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $44.4 million, or 10 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $292.8 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Texas-based company’s operating revenue rose to $400.5 million from $316.5 million. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)