(Corrects to drop extraneous words “on Thursday” in paragraph 1)

April 27 (Reuters) - Cabot Oil and Gas Corp on Friday reported a higher first-quarter profit as costs fell in the quarter.

The company’s net income rose to $117.2 million, or 26 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $105.7 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue fell to $473.2 million from $517.8 million. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)