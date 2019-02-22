UPDATE 1-Cabot Oil posts fourth-quarter profit on higher prices

(Adds fourth-quarter details)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Cabot Oil and Gas Corp reported a quarterly profit on Friday, benefiting from higher natural gas production and prices.

The Houston, Texas-based company said total natural gas production, which makes the bulk of its revenue, rose to 206.3 billon cubic feet (bcf) in the fourth quarter from 164.4 bcf a year earlier.

Sales price of natural gas, including the impact of derivatives, jumped 43 percent to $3.11 per thousand cubic feet.

The company’s net income was $275 million, or 64 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $44.4 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 79 percent to $716.3 million. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)