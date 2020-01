Jan 27 (Reuters) - Investment company Cabot Square Alternatives Plc said here on Monday it plans to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange to raise 200 million pounds ($262.88 million).

The company, owned by British private equity firm Cabot Square Capital and set up to invest in infrastructure and property assets, said it would offer shares at an issue price of 1 pound per share. ($1 = 0.7608 pounds) (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)