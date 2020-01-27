UPDATE 1-Cabot Square Alternatives plans London market debut

(Adds details on bookrunner)

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Investment company Cabot Square Alternatives Plc said here on Monday it plans to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange to raise 200 million pounds ($262.88 million).

The company, owned by British private equity firm Cabot Square Capital and set up to invest in infrastructure and property assets, said it would offer shares at an issue price of 1 pound per share.

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe is acting as sole bookrunner for the IPO, the company said.

Cabot Square Alternatives said it also plans to establish a placing programme to issue up to 500 million shares.

The company said it has received non-binding commitments of about 40 million pounds from three investors at this stage. ($1 = 0.7608 pounds) (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Shounak Dasgupta)