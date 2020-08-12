Cadwalader fintech deal maker makes quick exit for Alston & Bird

Aug 12 -

Vivian Maese, a veteran financial technology sector transactions lawyer who left practice leadership roles at Latham & Watkins to join Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft last year, is on the move again.

Alston & Bird on Wednesday said Maese had joined the firm as a partner in New York, praising her as a “‘go-to’ lawyer for innovative and complex transactions and digital transformation projects focusing on technology, data, blockchain, trading, and markets.”

