Canada's CAE posts 26% jump in quarterly profit

MONTREAL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s CAE Inc, the world’s largest civil aviation training company, on Friday reported a 26% rise in quarterly profit on higher sales in its commercial pilot training and simulators business.

Montreal-based CAE said net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$97.7 million ($73.4 million), or 37 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$77.6 million, or 29 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 13% to C$923.5 million. ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)