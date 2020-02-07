Company News
February 7, 2020 / 1:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada's CAE posts 26% jump in quarterly profit

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s CAE Inc, the world’s largest civil aviation training company, on Friday reported a 26% rise in quarterly profit on higher sales in its commercial pilot training and simulators business.

Montreal-based CAE said net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$97.7 million ($73.4 million), or 37 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$77.6 million, or 29 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 13% to C$923.5 million. ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below