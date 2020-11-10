Flight trainer CAE reports quarterly loss on COVID-19 hit

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s CAE Inc reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday as the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand for training and deliveries of full-flight simulators.

The world’s largest civil aviation training specialist said its net loss attributable to shareholders was C$5.2 million ($3.99 million), or 2 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of C$73.8 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)