March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp said on Friday it had entered an agreement with billionaire activist Carl Icahn to appoint three directors to its board.

Icahn, who disclosed a 9.8 percent stake in Caesars last week, has urged the company to sell itself.

Caesars said it had appointed Keith Cozza, Courtney Mather and James Nelson to its board effectively immediately. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)