Jan 11 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is building a stake in casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp , CNBC reported cnb.cx/2TKjvwR on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The company’s shares jumped more than 7 percent in early trading. The size of Icahn’s stake was not immediately known.

Icahn was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)