April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp, which has been under pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn to sell itself, said on Tuesday it appointed Anthony Rodio as its chief executive officer.

Icahn, who has gradually built a stake in Caesars this year, held a stake of about 15 percent in the company as of March 28. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)