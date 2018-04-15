Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp announced on Sunday it had signed an agreement to manage two luxury hotels and a beach club in Dubai, the casino operator’s first non-gaming resorts.

The operator of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace said in a statement it had signed a non-binding letter of intent with Dubai’s state-linked Meraas Holding to manage the hotels, located on the Bluewaters Island development.

The Caesars branded resorts will feature 479 hotel rooms and 12 restaurants and bars, the statement said.

Meraas said in a separate statement that the hotels, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai and Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, would open in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Adrian Croft)