Sept 28 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment said on Monday it would offer 30 million shares and intends to use the net proceeds to finance a portion its possible takeover of William Hill.

The company gave no indication on pricing of the offer.

The offer would be valued at $1.7 billion at Caesars’ closing price of $57.07 on Friday. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)