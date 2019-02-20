Caesars to look at options after Icahn urges co to sell itself

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp said on Wednesday it will continue to look at options for the company, a day after activist investor Carl Icahn urged the U.S. casino operator to consider selling itself.

Icahn, who disclosed a 9.78 percent stake in Caesars on Tuesday, is also seeking board representation.

“The Board and management have engaged in discussions with Mr. Icahn and expect to continue a constructive dialogue. The Company intends to carefully evaluate Mr. Icahn’s suggestions, including his request for Board representation,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)