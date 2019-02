Feb 19 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn on Tuesday urged Caesars Entertainment Corp to sell itself, after disclosing a 9.78 percent stake in the U.S. casino operator.

"Board should conduct a strategic process to comprehensively assess the best path forward for Caesars and believe that shareholder value might be best served, and enhanced, by selling the company," Icahn said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2SJvpev) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)