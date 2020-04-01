US leveraged loans frozen as market grapples with new normal

NEW YORK, April 1 (LPC) - Participants in the US leveraged loan market are revising the landscape for deal-making in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, which has rocked financial markets over the last month and brought new syndicated loan issuance to a halt.

With new issuance frozen, mergers and acquisitions-related transactions are pending as bankers and investors grapple with a significantly different environment from which they originally committed to lend.

Concerns over the pandemic have sent markets into a frenzy over the last month as many US businesses have closed their doors and ceased operations on government order. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped more than 23% since the start of the year through Tuesday.

Bankers have not syndicated a term loan B among investors since March 11, according to Refinitiv LPC data. Now they are determining when the next window will open to launch loans to a buyside that had been clamoring for new money opportunities before the volatility set in.

With no new transactions in sight, investors are focusing on buying loans in the secondary market. They are targeting loans that have fallen some 20 cents in value from levels near 100 cents on the dollar since the respiratory virus gripped the asset class.

The LPC 100, a cohort of the 100 most liquid US loans, fell more than 20% to 77.9 cents on March 23, but rebounded to 88.1 cents on Tuesday as investors committed to loans through the secondary space, Refinitiv LPC data shows.

The sell-off in prices last month was driven by liquidity needs and economic uncertainty in the coming quarters, according to Ryan Kohan, a portfolio manager with Western Asset Management. At lower market levels, opportunistic buyers piled into liquid companies’ loans, driving secondary prices higher.

“As we cleared the 80 (cents) price threshold and 85 (cents) for higher quality names, mark-to-market leverage vehicles were no longer under potential selling pressure,” Kohan said. “This technical has caused market prices higher as secondary offers have been met by increasing loan appetite from managers going into quarter-end with healthy cash balances.”

Consumer-driven companies, such as food distributors or wholesalers, for example, are proving popular with investors, which expect consumers to demand more from grocery providers at a time of isolation.

US Foods’ term loan has traded up to an average bid of 85-86 cents from 80.5-81 cents in the last week, and Hostess Brands, known for its Twinkies and CupCakes snacks, has a term loan bid at 91-92 on Tuesday, up from 86-86.5 last week, according to sources.

TOUGH SELL

In recent weeks, the US Federal Reserve has enacted emergency lending powers to prop up financial markets, including purchasing billions of US dollars in Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. It is unlikely, however, that the central bank will aid riskier sections of corporate debt, such as leveraged loans or high-yield bonds, sources have said.

“Our world is like ‘Lord of the Flies,’” one investor said, in reference to the 1954 novel by William Golding. “It’s about what companies can come out of this with visible cash flow because I do not believe there will be government support for leveraged loans.”

Banks, meanwhile, face a tough choice for new loans backing acquisitions. Lenders can either hold the debt and syndicate the loans later, or launch deals to investors for the best possible price, which will likely result in banks having to take a loss on the financing due to the adverse economic conditions.

“Underwriters can exercise their ‘flex’ rights to increase pricing or improve call protection (on a syndicated loan), but this market is so bad, they may exhaust their entire capacity to ‘flex’ a deal, and that may still not be enough to break-even,” said Todd Koretzky, a leveraged finance partner at law firm Allen & Overy.

Large-scale acquisition financings, including gaming operator Eldorado Resorts’ US$3bn loan partially supporting its purchase of peer Caesars Entertainment, remains in flux, as lead banks JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and Macquarie debate when they can syndicate this loan among investors, sources said.

Private equity firms Advent International and Cinven, along with Germany’s RAG Foundation’s €17.2bn (US$18.8bn) purchase of German firm Thyssenkrupp’s elevators division was expected to produce €11bn in leveraged loans, but like Caesars’ deal, bankers are in no rush to syndicate the debt this quarter, according to sources.

Spokespersons for JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, Eldorado and Caesars all declined to comment and a spokesperson for Macquarie was not available for comment.

A spokesperson for Advent International and Cinven declined to comment and Thyssenkrupp was not available for comment.

“It will be interesting to see who will be bold enough to go first (into syndication),” said Koretzky.

“There are a bunch of deals that signed before the coronavirus crisis began and in light of banks’ funding obligations once all closing conditions are met, some may have to go to market soon, unless banks decide to hold the debt on their books for longer, hoping the market improves.” (Reporting by Aaron Weinman Editing by Michelle Sierra and Jack Doran)